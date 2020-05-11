311 GARVIN STREET

Amenities

DEEDED BOAT LIFT - 5 Minutes to Charlotte Harbor. Live on the water with your boat docked outside. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with direct access to open water so you can live your dream year round. Interior newly painted, Completely remodeled and updated. Combo Living/Dining, Open Kitchen, Laundry room with washer and dryer, split bedrooms and separate lanai off Master and Living room. Heated community pool. You can simply hang out on the lanai and watch the boats pass by or bike/walk/hop or skip over to Fisherman's Village, the Visual Arts Center or Jump on the 15 miles of HarborWalk along the river and head downtown. Perfect location to be within minutes of everything Punta Gorgeous has to offer!