Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:30 PM

311 GARVIN STREET

311 Garvin Street · (941) 875-9060
Location

311 Garvin Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205A · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
DEEDED BOAT LIFT - 5 Minutes to Charlotte Harbor. Live on the water with your boat docked outside. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with direct access to open water so you can live your dream year round. Interior newly painted, Completely remodeled and updated. Combo Living/Dining, Open Kitchen, Laundry room with washer and dryer, split bedrooms and separate lanai off Master and Living room. Heated community pool. You can simply hang out on the lanai and watch the boats pass by or bike/walk/hop or skip over to Fisherman's Village, the Visual Arts Center or Jump on the 15 miles of HarborWalk along the river and head downtown. Perfect location to be within minutes of everything Punta Gorgeous has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 GARVIN STREET have any available units?
311 GARVIN STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 GARVIN STREET have?
Some of 311 GARVIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 GARVIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
311 GARVIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 GARVIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 311 GARVIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 311 GARVIN STREET offer parking?
No, 311 GARVIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 311 GARVIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 GARVIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 GARVIN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 311 GARVIN STREET has a pool.
Does 311 GARVIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 311 GARVIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 311 GARVIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 GARVIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 GARVIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 GARVIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
