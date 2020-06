Amenities

2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles. The condo has a fully equipped kitchen with solid surface counter tops, a pantry and an island with even more storage. The floors are ceramic tile with carpet in the bedrooms. Inside laundry. All you need is your toothbrush in this nicely furnished unit. No pets per owner. No Smoking. Per Association, application fee of $100 and a minimum 6 month lease. For more information Christine 941-225-7212



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5776514)