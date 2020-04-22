130 BREAKERS COURT

Amenities

Available furnished or unfurnished. This 2 bedroom 1544 sq. ft condo is located in Punta Gorda Isles and is available for annual rent. It has a beautiful second floor water view from the lanai, overlooking the canal and your own slip with boat lift. Essentially on the harbor, it’s only a 5 minute walk to Fisherman’s Village and from there right over to Gilchrist Park and downtown. Newly updated flooring in the main living area. The condo is completely furnished, ready to move into but it can be rented with some or no furniture. Amenities include a large heated swimming pool, BBQ grill, covered parking and a ground floor elevator to the second and third floors. Call for a showing today! Pets are not allowed.