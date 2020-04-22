All apartments in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda, FL
130 BREAKERS COURT
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:09 AM

130 BREAKERS COURT

130 Breakers Court · (941) 769-3534
Location

130 Breakers Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1544 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available furnished or unfurnished. This 2 bedroom 1544 sq. ft condo is located in Punta Gorda Isles and is available for annual rent. It has a beautiful second floor water view from the lanai, overlooking the canal and your own slip with boat lift. Essentially on the harbor, it’s only a 5 minute walk to Fisherman’s Village and from there right over to Gilchrist Park and downtown. Newly updated flooring in the main living area. The condo is completely furnished, ready to move into but it can be rented with some or no furniture. Amenities include a large heated swimming pool, BBQ grill, covered parking and a ground floor elevator to the second and third floors. Call for a showing today! Pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 BREAKERS COURT have any available units?
130 BREAKERS COURT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 BREAKERS COURT have?
Some of 130 BREAKERS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 BREAKERS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
130 BREAKERS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 BREAKERS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 130 BREAKERS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 130 BREAKERS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 130 BREAKERS COURT does offer parking.
Does 130 BREAKERS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 BREAKERS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 BREAKERS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 130 BREAKERS COURT has a pool.
Does 130 BREAKERS COURT have accessible units?
No, 130 BREAKERS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 130 BREAKERS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 BREAKERS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 BREAKERS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 BREAKERS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
