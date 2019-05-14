All apartments in Progress Village
9210 European Olive Way

9210 European Olive Way · No Longer Available
Location

9210 European Olive Way, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exceptional Claypool model 2964 sq.ft. featuring Wood Floors throughout first floor. Living Room can be used as a study or flex space. Kitchen has granite countertops, island with eating bar, crown molding, maple espresso cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and walk-in pantry. The Great Room features wood floor and crown molding. The first floor Master Bedroom has an ensuite bath with dual vanities, shower, linen closet and huge walk in closet. The Laundry Room has base cabinets with couter space for folding clothes and upper cabinets above the washer and dryer. The second floor offers a Huge loft area along with 3 generous sized bedrooms (two include walk-in closets) and a bath with dual sinks. Lawn care and landscape maintenance (entire lot) is included in the HOA fee. This lot backs up to a wetland conservation area so no backyard neighbors. Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport and the Beaches are only a short drive away. Easy access to I-75, I-4, Hwy 301 and 60 and the Crosstown Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 European Olive Way have any available units?
9210 European Olive Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 9210 European Olive Way have?
Some of 9210 European Olive Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 European Olive Way currently offering any rent specials?
9210 European Olive Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 European Olive Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9210 European Olive Way is pet friendly.
Does 9210 European Olive Way offer parking?
No, 9210 European Olive Way does not offer parking.
Does 9210 European Olive Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9210 European Olive Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 European Olive Way have a pool?
No, 9210 European Olive Way does not have a pool.
Does 9210 European Olive Way have accessible units?
No, 9210 European Olive Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 European Olive Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9210 European Olive Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9210 European Olive Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9210 European Olive Way does not have units with air conditioning.
