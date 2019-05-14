9210 European Olive Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exceptional Claypool model 2964 sq.ft. featuring Wood Floors throughout first floor. Living Room can be used as a study or flex space. Kitchen has granite countertops, island with eating bar, crown molding, maple espresso cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and walk-in pantry. The Great Room features wood floor and crown molding. The first floor Master Bedroom has an ensuite bath with dual vanities, shower, linen closet and huge walk in closet. The Laundry Room has base cabinets with couter space for folding clothes and upper cabinets above the washer and dryer. The second floor offers a Huge loft area along with 3 generous sized bedrooms (two include walk-in closets) and a bath with dual sinks. Lawn care and landscape maintenance (entire lot) is included in the HOA fee. This lot backs up to a wetland conservation area so no backyard neighbors. Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport and the Beaches are only a short drive away. Easy access to I-75, I-4, Hwy 301 and 60 and the Crosstown Expressway.



