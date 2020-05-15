All apartments in Progress Village
9127 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP

9127 Moonlit Meadows Loop · No Longer Available
Location

9127 Moonlit Meadows Loop, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
A GREAT TOWN HOME IN A GREAT "GATED - POOL" COMMUNITY OF DR HORTON TOWN HOMES! There are two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, along with a one car garage. This is in a nice gated community. There are all 42" maple cabinets in the kitchen, along with a cabinet pantry. The home comes with all appliances. There is a double door stainless refrigerator with ice, a glass top stove, a microwave, and a dishwasher. There are ceiling fans in the bedrooms and in the family room. This home was built in 2011 and is built to last! You will always see folks walking, walking their dogs, biking, running and enjoying the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

