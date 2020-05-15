9127 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

A GREAT TOWN HOME IN A GREAT "GATED - POOL" COMMUNITY OF DR HORTON TOWN HOMES! There are two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, along with a one car garage. This is in a nice gated community. There are all 42" maple cabinets in the kitchen, along with a cabinet pantry. The home comes with all appliances. There is a double door stainless refrigerator with ice, a glass top stove, a microwave, and a dishwasher. There are ceiling fans in the bedrooms and in the family room. This home was built in 2011 and is built to last! You will always see folks walking, walking their dogs, biking, running and enjoying the area.