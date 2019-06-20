All apartments in Progress Village
8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop

Location

8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Condo - Property Id: 128993

END UNIT, lots of windows, natural light, very nice!
This 3-bedroom 2.5 bath 1-car garage 1,626 sqft townhouse is in a gated community of Eagle Palms. Great view of a large pond! Enjoy sunrises & sunsets everyday!

The downstairs features a large living room/dining room with kitchen/breakfast bar and bathroom.
All three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. Master bathroom has double sinks.

Convenient to everywhere: a few minutes to Hwy I-75, US 301 and Progress Blvd /Bloomingdale Blvd, easy for Shopping, going Restaurants and Hospitals and Airports. It's an ideal place for commuters to Tampa, Brandon and MacDill Air Force Base.

Water and garbage included in the rent.

We will do criminal background screening.

Tenants will be approved by HOA.

We encourage not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128993
Property Id 128993

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4949396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop have any available units?
8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop have?
Some of 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop currently offering any rent specials?
8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop pet-friendly?
No, 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop offer parking?
Yes, 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop offers parking.
Does 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop have a pool?
No, 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop does not have a pool.
Does 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop have accessible units?
No, 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
