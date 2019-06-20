8923 Moonlit Meadows Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave

END UNIT, lots of windows, natural light, very nice!

This 3-bedroom 2.5 bath 1-car garage 1,626 sqft townhouse is in a gated community of Eagle Palms. Great view of a large pond! Enjoy sunrises & sunsets everyday!



The downstairs features a large living room/dining room with kitchen/breakfast bar and bathroom.

All three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. Master bathroom has double sinks.



Convenient to everywhere: a few minutes to Hwy I-75, US 301 and Progress Blvd /Bloomingdale Blvd, easy for Shopping, going Restaurants and Hospitals and Airports. It's an ideal place for commuters to Tampa, Brandon and MacDill Air Force Base.



Water and garbage included in the rent.



We will do criminal background screening.



Tenants will be approved by HOA.



We encourage not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental.

No Pets Allowed



