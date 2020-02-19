All apartments in Progress Village
8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP

8916 Indigo Trail Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8916 Indigo Trail Loop, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Ready To Move! Osprey Lakes BRAND one year new TOWNHOME.
Gated community located close to shopping/dining/schools, I-4 and more. THIS BEAUTIFUL spacious unit feels like a single-family home with an open floor plan and large covered lanai. 1 Car garage with DOUBLE parking padS FOR 2 MORE VEHICLES. The kitchen area which features 36" cabinets, granite countertops with large island and appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining. A large powder bath on the first floor has plenty of extra wall space for storage. Upstairs is the owner's suite featuring 2 walk-in closets, double vanity in master bath. A loft area provides extra space for work or play and 2 other bedrooms share a second bathroom, which features double vanity and shower/tub combo. The laundry room is located upstairs as well for easy access and includes a top load WASHER & DRYER. NO WATER BILL. No Back Neighbors.

Pet Deposit: $750
Additional Pet Fees: 1 pet only. Refundable pet deposit equal to one-half month's rent and the non-refundable pet fee is $400. Subject to approval. Predatory breeds excluded
Pet Restrictions: 1 pet only. Refundable pet deposit equal to one-half month's rent and the non-refundable pet fee is $400. Subject to approval. Predatory breeds excluded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have any available units?
8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have?
Some of 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offers parking.
Does 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have a pool?
No, 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8916 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
