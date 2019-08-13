8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 2 ï¿½-bathroom, 1-car garage, 1,626 square feet two story townhouse is located on the lake in the gated Eagle Palm community. This townhouse has lots of windows letting in plenty of natural light. The first floor features an open floorplan with living area (16x18), dining area (16x11), kitchen (12x9) and dinette (9x7). The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry closet, and a stainless steel appliance package. Appliances include a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top range, microwave hood, and dishwasher. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom (15x15) has a nice size walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a tub/shower combo and twin sinks. The other two bedrooms (10x12 and 10x11) share a second full bathroom with a tub/shower combo. The home features wood on the first floor, carpet on the second floor and ceramic tile in the wet areas. Other features of this home include a paver patio deck overlooking the lake, a first-floor powder room and a second-floor laundry closet with full-size stacked washer and dryer. Eagle Palm is located near I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and Brandon Town Center Mall. It has a convenient commute to Tampa and MacDill AFB. This community has a pool and clubhouse. Water, sewer, and trash are included in rent.



