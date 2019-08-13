All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:28 PM

8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop

8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

This 3-bedroom, 2 ï¿½-bathroom, 1-car garage, 1,626 square feet two story townhouse is located on the lake in the gated Eagle Palm community. This townhouse has lots of windows letting in plenty of natural light. The first floor features an open floorplan with living area (16x18), dining area (16x11), kitchen (12x9) and dinette (9x7). The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry closet, and a stainless steel appliance package. Appliances include a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top range, microwave hood, and dishwasher. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom (15x15) has a nice size walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a tub/shower combo and twin sinks. The other two bedrooms (10x12 and 10x11) share a second full bathroom with a tub/shower combo. The home features wood on the first floor, carpet on the second floor and ceramic tile in the wet areas. Other features of this home include a paver patio deck overlooking the lake, a first-floor powder room and a second-floor laundry closet with full-size stacked washer and dryer. Eagle Palm is located near I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and Brandon Town Center Mall. It has a convenient commute to Tampa and MacDill AFB. This community has a pool and clubhouse. Water, sewer, and trash are included in rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have a poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop have any available units?
8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop have?
Some of 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop currently offering any rent specials?
8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop is pet friendly.
Does 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop offer parking?
Yes, 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop offers parking.
Does 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop have a pool?
Yes, 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop has a pool.
Does 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop have accessible units?
No, 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 8911 Moonlit Meadows Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 Bedroom ApartmentsProgress Village Apartments with Balconies
Progress Village Apartments with ParkingProgress Village Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Progress Village Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FL
Hernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa