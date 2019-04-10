All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP

8902 Indigo Trail Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8902 Indigo Trail Loop, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move In Ready! Corner Unit...Gorgeous 1-year new townhome in the gated community of Osprey Lakes! This is a spacious unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Loft 1 car garage. Floridian open floor plan home. Downstairs a half bath, a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances and plenty of cabinet space and storage. The great room opens up to the covered patio overlooking the peaceful conservation area. Upstairs the Master bedroom, has two walk-in closets and dual sinks in the private bathroom. The other two bedrooms are connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom. The additional loft area is perfect for an office, playroom, or sitting area. Washer and dryer in-house. Water, sewer, trash and grounds maintenance included. Pet allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have any available units?
8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have?
Some of 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offers parking.
Does 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have a pool?
No, 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8902 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 BedroomsProgress Village Apartments with Balconies
Progress Village Apartments with ParkingProgress Village Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Progress Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FL
Hernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa