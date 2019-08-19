8847 Moonlit Meadows Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous, 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story townhome on the pond! Even includes a 1 car garage! Upgraded kitchen and appliances include double door fridge, smooth-top range, dishwasher & built-in microwave! Eagle Palms in Riverview, FL is a beautiful gated community and has many outstanding features including a pond and community pool! Riverview has shopping and dining and is close to I-75 (quick commute to Tampa & MacDill AFB). Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle! AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th!!



CALL NOW!!! 727-488-4450 Or email Samantha@arricorealty.com for more information. Also visit www.arricorealty.com for more available properties