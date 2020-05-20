8829 WALNUT GABLE COURT

Amenities

Almost new!! Adorable 2 bedroom/2.5 bath 2018 townhome is ready for you!! All appliances including the washer and dryer are included!! The floor plan offers a great kitchen with closet pantry, plenty of storage and breakfast bar open to the family room. Family room sliding doors open to a covered patio. The 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry. Both bedrooms feature walk in closets and en suite baths. The location could not be any better. Convenient to expressways, shopping, entertainment, etc. Water, sewer and exterior maintenance are included. Be sure to watch the virtual tour!