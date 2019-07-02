All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE

8814 Deep Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8814 Deep Maple Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Ready to RENT! This is a great family rental with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, two stories, and a pool. Built in 2013 this home has a bright kitchen with granite counter tops, opening out to the great room. The master bedroom, with en-suite is conveniently located on the first floor. Rounding out the first floor is a dining room and 1/2 bath. The second floor offers 3 more bedrooms, one with a private bathroom and the other tow share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Enjoy the second floor bonus room and laundry room. The pool is screened in and includes patio furniture. Will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE have any available units?
8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE have?
Some of 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
