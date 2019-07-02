8814 DEEP MAPLE DRIVE

Amenities

Ready to RENT! This is a great family rental with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, two stories, and a pool. Built in 2013 this home has a bright kitchen with granite counter tops, opening out to the great room. The master bedroom, with en-suite is conveniently located on the first floor. Rounding out the first floor is a dining room and 1/2 bath. The second floor offers 3 more bedrooms, one with a private bathroom and the other tow share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Enjoy the second floor bonus room and laundry room. The pool is screened in and includes patio furniture. Will not last long.