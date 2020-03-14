All apartments in Progress Village
8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:23 PM

8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE

8751 Falling Blue Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8751 Falling Blue Pl, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new town home in the centrally located Osprey Lakes Community. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car garage, covered lanai and plenty of parking. The kitchen features: brand new dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is spacious and bright and features: his and hers walk in closets, and an en suite featuring double vanities. The secondary bedrooms are bright and offer generous accommodations. The second floor also features a full bath and and an upstairs laundry. Great location with easy access to Downtown Tampa, I 75, Macdill AFB, schools, shopping & dining. Included utilities: water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE have any available units?
8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE have?
Some of 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE offers parking.
Does 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE have a pool?
No, 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
