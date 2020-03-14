8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE

Amenities
Brand new town home in the centrally located Osprey Lakes Community. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car garage, covered lanai and plenty of parking. The kitchen features: brand new dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is spacious and bright and features: his and hers walk in closets, and an en suite featuring double vanities. The secondary bedrooms are bright and offer generous accommodations. The second floor also features a full bath and and an upstairs laundry. Great location with easy access to Downtown Tampa, I 75, Macdill AFB, schools, shopping & dining. Included utilities: water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance.