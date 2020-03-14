8751 FALLING BLUE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new town home in the centrally located Osprey Lakes Community. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car garage, covered lanai and plenty of parking. The kitchen features: brand new dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is spacious and bright and features: his and hers walk in closets, and an en suite featuring double vanities. The secondary bedrooms are bright and offer generous accommodations. The second floor also features a full bath and and an upstairs laundry. Great location with easy access to Downtown Tampa, I 75, Macdill AFB, schools, shopping & dining. Included utilities: water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance.