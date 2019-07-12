8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand New townhome in Osprey Lakes. Be the first one to enjoy this beautiful townhome. Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. 1 car garage and a large covered lanai. All brand new dark wood cabinets, granite countertops and new appliances in the wide open kitchen. Master bedroom features two separate walk-in closets and double vanity in the spacious bathroom. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Full-size, brand new washer, and dryer. Great location with short distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Water, sewer/trash and lawn maintenance included in the lease fee. This community does not have a POOL. Per owner NO PETS and NO SMOKING.