8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE

8705 Falling Blue Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8705 Falling Blue Pl, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand New townhome in Osprey Lakes. Be the first one to enjoy this beautiful townhome. Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. 1 car garage and a large covered lanai. All brand new dark wood cabinets, granite countertops and new appliances in the wide open kitchen. Master bedroom features two separate walk-in closets and double vanity in the spacious bathroom. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Full-size, brand new washer, and dryer. Great location with short distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Water, sewer/trash and lawn maintenance included in the lease fee. This community does not have a POOL. Per owner NO PETS and NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE have any available units?
8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE have?
Some of 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE offers parking.
Does 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE has a pool.
Does 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
