8705 FALLING BLUE PLACE

Amenities
Brand New townhome in Osprey Lakes. Be the first one to enjoy this beautiful townhome. Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. 1 car garage and a large covered lanai. All brand new dark wood cabinets, granite countertops and new appliances in the wide open kitchen. Master bedroom features two separate walk-in closets and double vanity in the spacious bathroom. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Full-size, brand new washer, and dryer. Great location with short distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Water, sewer/trash and lawn maintenance included in the lease fee. This community does not have a POOL. Per owner NO PETS and NO SMOKING.