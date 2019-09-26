8703 Sandy Plains Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcoming 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home positioned on the corner lot of a friendly neighborhood. - Welcoming 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home positioned on the corner lot of a friendly neighborhood. Located just a mile and a half from the Alafia Nature Preserve, this floor plan is spread over two stories totaling 2575 square feet. Open kitchen and dining area complete with appliances leads to a spacious living room. Sliding glass doors showcase a patio overlooking an alluring backyard perfect for summer cookouts. Home includes washer and dryer connections, two car garage, high ceilings and new flooring, plus a beautiful community swimming pool. Application must be submitted and approved by HOA board.



(RLNE5121514)