All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 8703 Sandy Plains Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
8703 Sandy Plains Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

8703 Sandy Plains Drive

8703 Sandy Plains Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8703 Sandy Plains Dr, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcoming 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home positioned on the corner lot of a friendly neighborhood. - Welcoming 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home positioned on the corner lot of a friendly neighborhood. Located just a mile and a half from the Alafia Nature Preserve, this floor plan is spread over two stories totaling 2575 square feet. Open kitchen and dining area complete with appliances leads to a spacious living room. Sliding glass doors showcase a patio overlooking an alluring backyard perfect for summer cookouts. Home includes washer and dryer connections, two car garage, high ceilings and new flooring, plus a beautiful community swimming pool. Application must be submitted and approved by HOA board.

(RLNE5121514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 Sandy Plains Drive have any available units?
8703 Sandy Plains Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8703 Sandy Plains Drive have?
Some of 8703 Sandy Plains Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8703 Sandy Plains Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8703 Sandy Plains Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 Sandy Plains Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8703 Sandy Plains Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8703 Sandy Plains Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8703 Sandy Plains Drive offers parking.
Does 8703 Sandy Plains Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8703 Sandy Plains Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 Sandy Plains Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8703 Sandy Plains Drive has a pool.
Does 8703 Sandy Plains Drive have accessible units?
No, 8703 Sandy Plains Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 Sandy Plains Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8703 Sandy Plains Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8703 Sandy Plains Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8703 Sandy Plains Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 BedroomsProgress Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Progress Village Apartments with BalconyProgress Village Apartments with Garage
Progress Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa