8645 Turnstone Shore Lane

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to a lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the beautiful neighborhood of Magnolia Park. It is centrally located in Riverview for an easy commute to Tampa or MacDill. It is close to major commuter roads as well as shopping and dining. You will love to open floor plan of the first floor. The kitchen comes with an island and has room for a table. The dining area has a sliding glass door that has a view of the pond and conservation behind the home. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and generous master bedroom. A washer and dryer is included for your convenience and is located upstairs. A one car garage is attached and is accessible by an alleyway in the back of the home. The community is gated and has a community pool for you to relax in. You will love living here. Call Forest at 813-610-3663 to schedule a time to see your new home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.