/
Progress Village, FL
/
8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE

8636 Falling Blue Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8636 Falling Blue Pl, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Location, LOCATION. You do not want to miss out on this BRAND NEW, never been lived in, townhouse! Gated community for that extra security. Water included in rent. This home has everything to offer and more. Open concept with Living room/ kitchen combo. Large family room over looks the beautiful pond. Relax on the back lanai with the view of the water fountain.Mater bedroom has TWO walk in closets. The furnished pictures are of the furnished model for this floor plan to give an idea of room size and staging. Close to I-75, 301, Shopping, restaurants and more. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE have any available units?
8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE have?
Some of 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE offers parking.
Does 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE have a pool?
No, 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

