8636 FALLING BLUE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Location, LOCATION. You do not want to miss out on this BRAND NEW, never been lived in, townhouse! Gated community for that extra security. Water included in rent. This home has everything to offer and more. Open concept with Living room/ kitchen combo. Large family room over looks the beautiful pond. Relax on the back lanai with the view of the water fountain.Mater bedroom has TWO walk in closets. The furnished pictures are of the furnished model for this floor plan to give an idea of room size and staging. Close to I-75, 301, Shopping, restaurants and more. Call today for your private showing!