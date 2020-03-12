8634 Falling Blue Pl

Amenities
Brand New 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath 1 car garage Smart Townhome with Wi-Fi thermostat. Home features an open concept downstairs that includes a large open kitchen, a powder room, a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai with a beautiful pond view. The second floor includes a spacious master within suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. Modernly designed and built-to-last by featuring a full appliance package, granite countertops, and automated smart home package. The community is gated and conveniently located just minutes from I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway, near hospitals, shopping, dining, night life and family-friendly entertainment. Available Now.