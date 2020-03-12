8634 Falling Blue Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Brand New 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath 1 car garage Smart Townhome with Wi-Fi thermostat. Home features an open concept downstairs that includes a large open kitchen, a powder room, a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai with a beautiful pond view. The second floor includes a spacious master within suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. Modernly designed and built-to-last by featuring a full appliance package, granite countertops, and automated smart home package. The community is gated and conveniently located just minutes from I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway, near hospitals, shopping, dining, night life and family-friendly entertainment. Available Now.