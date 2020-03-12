All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

8634 Falling Blue Pl

8634 Falling Blue Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8634 Falling Blue Pl, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Brand New 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath 1 car garage Smart Townhome with Wi-Fi thermostat. Home features an open concept downstairs that includes a large open kitchen, a powder room, a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai with a beautiful pond view. The second floor includes a spacious master within suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. Modernly designed and built-to-last by featuring a full appliance package, granite countertops, and automated smart home package. The community is gated and conveniently located just minutes from I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway, near hospitals, shopping, dining, night life and family-friendly entertainment. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8634 Falling Blue Pl have any available units?
8634 Falling Blue Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8634 Falling Blue Pl have?
Some of 8634 Falling Blue Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8634 Falling Blue Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8634 Falling Blue Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 Falling Blue Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8634 Falling Blue Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8634 Falling Blue Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8634 Falling Blue Pl offers parking.
Does 8634 Falling Blue Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8634 Falling Blue Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 Falling Blue Pl have a pool?
No, 8634 Falling Blue Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8634 Falling Blue Pl have accessible units?
No, 8634 Falling Blue Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 Falling Blue Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8634 Falling Blue Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8634 Falling Blue Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8634 Falling Blue Pl has units with air conditioning.

