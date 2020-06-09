8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

Oversized Corner Lot 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Riverview Gem. The First floor features open concept living/dining room combo with soaring ceilings and Bamboo Flooring throughout! The Spacious Kitchen features tile flooring and gives access to the outdoor patio. First floor spacious master bedroom has bright Bamboo flooring, tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms and one bath with a tub. Walk out to the patio and enjoy the privacy of your fully fenced back yard with a 6 ft. fence. This home is also conveniently located from the neighborhood Community, Neighborhood Playground and only a few minutes drive to Shopping Malls, Restaurants, Movie Theatre, Grocery Stores, and Easy Access to all Mayor Highways.