8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE

8428 Quarter Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8428 Quarter Horse Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
Oversized Corner Lot 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Riverview Gem. The First floor features open concept living/dining room combo with soaring ceilings and Bamboo Flooring throughout! The Spacious Kitchen features tile flooring and gives access to the outdoor patio. First floor spacious master bedroom has bright Bamboo flooring, tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms and one bath with a tub. Walk out to the patio and enjoy the privacy of your fully fenced back yard with a 6 ft. fence. This home is also conveniently located from the neighborhood Community, Neighborhood Playground and only a few minutes drive to Shopping Malls, Restaurants, Movie Theatre, Grocery Stores, and Easy Access to all Mayor Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE have any available units?
8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE have?
Some of 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8428 QUARTER HORSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

