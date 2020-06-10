All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:39 PM

7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE

7924 Camden Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7924 Camden Woods Drive, Progress Village, FL 33619

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located with easy access to downtown Tampa, MacDill and the rest of Tampa Bay. Home features porcelain tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan with formal dining area semi-open to living room and kitchen. Kitchen features gorgeous stone counter-tops with large bar area, stainless steel appliances, and large eating space. Large sliders open to covered patio and full privacy-fenced yard. Large master bedroom features en-suite bathroom with double vanity, and separate soaker tub and glass shower as well as a large walk-in closet. A must see! Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 BedroomsProgress Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Progress Village Apartments with BalconyProgress Village Apartments with Garage
Progress Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa