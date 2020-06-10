7924 CAMDEN WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located with easy access to downtown Tampa, MacDill and the rest of Tampa Bay. Home features porcelain tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan with formal dining area semi-open to living room and kitchen. Kitchen features gorgeous stone counter-tops with large bar area, stainless steel appliances, and large eating space. Large sliders open to covered patio and full privacy-fenced yard. Large master bedroom features en-suite bathroom with double vanity, and separate soaker tub and glass shower as well as a large walk-in closet. A must see! Equal Housing Opportunity.