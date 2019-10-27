All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:54 PM

7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT

7910 Evergreen Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7910 Evergreen Creek Ct, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED FOR QUICK MOVE IN ! BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES! Enjoy entertaining in this open and spacious kitchen featuring a large center island. This gorgeous townhome offers upgraded design features such as 42 white kitchen cabinets, 18 X 18 ceramic tile throughout the first floor/ main living areas & bathrooms upstairs, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel GE kitchen appliances, GE washer/dryer and a beautiful interior paint color. Porch is not screened but overlooks a charming pond. Just minutes from I-75 and I-4. and the Tampa Crosstown Expressway making it a quick commute to Downtown Tampa, Riverwalk, MacDill Airforce Base, Tampa International Airport and so many more great locations in the Tampa Bay area! $75 per adult Re/Max Application fee. Rent is $1525 and security deposit is $1575. Small pet considered with $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT have any available units?
7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT have?
Some of 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT offers parking.
Does 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT have a pool?
No, 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT have accessible units?
No, 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 BedroomsProgress Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Progress Village Apartments with BalconyProgress Village Apartments with Garage
Progress Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa