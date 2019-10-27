7910 EVERGREEN CREEK COURT

Amenities

PRICE REDUCED FOR QUICK MOVE IN ! BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES! Enjoy entertaining in this open and spacious kitchen featuring a large center island. This gorgeous townhome offers upgraded design features such as 42 white kitchen cabinets, 18 X 18 ceramic tile throughout the first floor/ main living areas & bathrooms upstairs, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel GE kitchen appliances, GE washer/dryer and a beautiful interior paint color. Porch is not screened but overlooks a charming pond. Just minutes from I-75 and I-4. and the Tampa Crosstown Expressway making it a quick commute to Downtown Tampa, Riverwalk, MacDill Airforce Base, Tampa International Airport and so many more great locations in the Tampa Bay area! $75 per adult Re/Max Application fee. Rent is $1525 and security deposit is $1575. Small pet considered with $300 non-refundable pet fee.