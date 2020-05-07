All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE

7326 Forest Mere Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7326 Forest Mere Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
garage
his immaculate 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Taylor Morrison built home shows like a model and is move-in-ready! This stunning property offers fantastic curb appeal with its lush tropical landscaping, beautiful water fountain, custom landscape curbing and decorative security screen door. The spacious master suite featuring a tray ceiling, dual closets and a luxurious master bathroom with dual sinks, a garden tub and a separate shower. This gorgeous home offers wonderful upgrades such as 42” cabinets with crown moldings, Corian countertops with an exquisite stone sink and stone backsplash. Enjoy the outdoor life in your screened in covered lanai and your large back yard with privacy fencing on three sides. The community features Playground, Basketball Court, Soccer/Sports Field, and Dog Park. Close to I-75 and 301 you are minutes away from major attractions like USF, downtown Tampa and MacDill Airforce base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE have any available units?
7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE have?
Some of 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 BedroomsProgress Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Progress Village Apartments with BalconyProgress Village Apartments with Garage
Progress Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa