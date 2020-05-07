7326 FOREST MERE DRIVE

Amenities

his immaculate 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Taylor Morrison built home shows like a model and is move-in-ready! This stunning property offers fantastic curb appeal with its lush tropical landscaping, beautiful water fountain, custom landscape curbing and decorative security screen door. The spacious master suite featuring a tray ceiling, dual closets and a luxurious master bathroom with dual sinks, a garden tub and a separate shower. This gorgeous home offers wonderful upgrades such as 42” cabinets with crown moldings, Corian countertops with an exquisite stone sink and stone backsplash. Enjoy the outdoor life in your screened in covered lanai and your large back yard with privacy fencing on three sides. The community features Playground, Basketball Court, Soccer/Sports Field, and Dog Park. Close to I-75 and 301 you are minutes away from major attractions like USF, downtown Tampa and MacDill Airforce base.