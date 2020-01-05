7124 Nightshade Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story Near I-75 and Crosstown - This very new 2 story House has 20' feet tall ceilings that welcome you when you walk into the front door. The home boasts beautiful arch details with columns throughout the formal living space. ample counter tops in the kitchen and loads of cabinets, open floor plan in the family room and access to a covered lanai from the family and dining room, storage space under stairs and large laundry room. The Home has a great location in Tampa, and close to the Braden mall. A must see!



