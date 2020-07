Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Almost new POOL community centrally located near hospitals, shopping & interstate. All tile downstairs & in wet areas. Wood cabinetry & granite throughout. Great room plan, dining area and breakfast bar in island kitchen. Walk in pantry. Half bath downstairs. 1 car garage w/hurricane shutters. Open patio. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry closet. Master bedroom has walk in shower.

Ready for move in. Tenant pays a one time $100 lease prep fee at move in.