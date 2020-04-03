7045 Towne Lake Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Beautifully upgraded and almost new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bedroom townhome at Pine Ridge in the Oak Creek Community. Featured upgrades include GRANITE countertops in the kitchen, master bathroom and secondary bathroom, ceramic tiled floors downstairs, STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances, master with dual sinks, glass shower door, epoxy garage floors, and tons more!! Popular Taylor Morrison floorplan with covered entryway, extra long driveway, large kitchen island, open floor plan, inside laundry closet (washer & dryer included), master WALK-IN closet, and split bedrooms rent also includes water, sewer, trash, cable & high speed internet, grounds, exterior maintenance and community pool!!!! Perfect location with simple access to US HWY 301, I-75, I-4 and the Selmon