Progress Village, FL
7045 Towne Lake Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

7045 Towne Lake Road

7045 Towne Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

7045 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautifully upgraded and almost new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bedroom townhome at Pine Ridge in the Oak Creek Community. Featured upgrades include GRANITE countertops in the kitchen, master bathroom and secondary bathroom, ceramic tiled floors downstairs, STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances, master with dual sinks, glass shower door, epoxy garage floors, and tons more!! Popular Taylor Morrison floorplan with covered entryway, extra long driveway, large kitchen island, open floor plan, inside laundry closet (washer & dryer included), master WALK-IN closet, and split bedrooms rent also includes water, sewer, trash, cable & high speed internet, grounds, exterior maintenance and community pool!!!! Perfect location with simple access to US HWY 301, I-75, I-4 and the Selmon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7045 Towne Lake Road have any available units?
7045 Towne Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7045 Towne Lake Road have?
Some of 7045 Towne Lake Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7045 Towne Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
7045 Towne Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 Towne Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 7045 Towne Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 7045 Towne Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 7045 Towne Lake Road offers parking.
Does 7045 Towne Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7045 Towne Lake Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 Towne Lake Road have a pool?
Yes, 7045 Towne Lake Road has a pool.
Does 7045 Towne Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 7045 Towne Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 Towne Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7045 Towne Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7045 Towne Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7045 Towne Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
