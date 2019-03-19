All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE

7044 Summer Holly Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7044 Summer Holly Pl, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW -- Be the 1st to live in this BRAND NEW gorgeous townhome with attached garage and water view! Townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a powder room on the main level. The expansive kitchen features a gigantic granite island with more storage than you will know what to do with along with a large walk-in pantry, your choice of espresso or white cabinets. Wall to wall tile on the main level w/ 3 panel glass sliders to your private rear patio with water views. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms and a study nook. The master bedroom w/ double vanity ensuite and walk-in closet is sure to impress! Be sure to cool off in the community pool and cabana. The area is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and has great access to 301, 75, 41, and the Selmon Expressway. Easy access to downtown, Macdill AFB, and great beaches! Photos are of model unit. Unit for rent will have exact same finishes w/o furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE have any available units?
7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE have?
Some of 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE offers parking.
Does 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE has a pool.
Does 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
