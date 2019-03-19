7044 SUMMER HOLLY PLACE

Amenities

BRAND NEW -- Be the 1st to live in this BRAND NEW gorgeous townhome with attached garage and water view! Townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a powder room on the main level. The expansive kitchen features a gigantic granite island with more storage than you will know what to do with along with a large walk-in pantry, your choice of espresso or white cabinets. Wall to wall tile on the main level w/ 3 panel glass sliders to your private rear patio with water views. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms and a study nook. The master bedroom w/ double vanity ensuite and walk-in closet is sure to impress! Be sure to cool off in the community pool and cabana. The area is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and has great access to 301, 75, 41, and the Selmon Expressway. Easy access to downtown, Macdill AFB, and great beaches! Photos are of model unit. Unit for rent will have exact same finishes w/o furniture.