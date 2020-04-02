All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:39 AM

7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E

7039 Towering Spruce Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

7039 Towering Spruce Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Listing Agent: Olga Tobon (813) 479-7909 MyRealtorOlga@Hotmail.Com - Very nice and clean. Like new 2 bedroom/2 1/2 bath. Precious and ready to move in now! townhouse with a beautiful LAKE VIEW. The floor plan
offers a great kitchen with closet pantry, plenty of storage and breakfast bar open to the family room. Kitchen sliding doors open out to covered
patio overlooking the lake. The 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Laundry is on the 2nd floor for your convenience. The location is great!
close to expressways, shopping, entertainment, etc. Water, sewer, washer, dryer and exterior maintenance are included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4521211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E have any available units?
7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
Is 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E pet-friendly?
No, 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E offer parking?
No, 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E does not offer parking.
Does 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E have a pool?
No, 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E does not have a pool.
Does 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E have accessible units?
No, 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 Bedroom ApartmentsProgress Village Apartments with Balconies
Progress Village Apartments with ParkingProgress Village Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Progress Village Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FL
Hernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa