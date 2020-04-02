7039 TOWERING SPRUCE DR E

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Listing Agent: Olga Tobon (813) 479-7909 MyRealtorOlga@Hotmail.Com - Very nice and clean. Like new 2 bedroom/2 1/2 bath. Precious and ready to move in now! townhouse with a beautiful LAKE VIEW. The floor plan

offers a great kitchen with closet pantry, plenty of storage and breakfast bar open to the family room. Kitchen sliding doors open out to covered

patio overlooking the lake. The 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Laundry is on the 2nd floor for your convenience. The location is great!

close to expressways, shopping, entertainment, etc. Water, sewer, washer, dryer and exterior maintenance are included



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4521211)