Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7025 Grand Elm Drive Available 09/13/19 Brand New 3BD/2.5BTH Townhome in Riverview - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Be the 1st to live in this BRAND NEW, just built gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Riverview with water views and attached garage. The expansive kitchen features a gigantic granite island, top of the line finishes, stainless steel appliances, rich espresso cabinets and plenty of storage. Wall to wall ceramic tile on the main level w/ 3 panel glass sliders to your private rear patio with water views. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms and a study nook. The master bedroom w/ double vanity en suite and walk-in closet is sure to impress! Rent includes full service lawn maintenance and community pool and cabana. Oak creek townhomes area is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, schools and has great access to 301, 75, 41, and the Selmon Expressway and Westfield mall. Easy access to downtown, MacDill AFB, and great beaches! You tube video and stage photos are of model unit. (Our unit has espresso cabinets, that is the only difference) Available to move-in September13th.



**Note** Photos and video are of the model home. Home is still under construction. Home is being pre-leased and will be available for move-in September 13th, 2019.



To see a video tour, please copy and paste the following link into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1559837?accessKey=5d3d



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



For additional questions please contact Tara with Rent Solutions 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5083689)