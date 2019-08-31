All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 7025 Grand Elm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
7025 Grand Elm Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

7025 Grand Elm Drive

7025 Grand Elm Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7025 Grand Elm Dr, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7025 Grand Elm Drive Available 09/13/19 Brand New 3BD/2.5BTH Townhome in Riverview - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Be the 1st to live in this BRAND NEW, just built gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Riverview with water views and attached garage. The expansive kitchen features a gigantic granite island, top of the line finishes, stainless steel appliances, rich espresso cabinets and plenty of storage. Wall to wall ceramic tile on the main level w/ 3 panel glass sliders to your private rear patio with water views. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms and a study nook. The master bedroom w/ double vanity en suite and walk-in closet is sure to impress! Rent includes full service lawn maintenance and community pool and cabana. Oak creek townhomes area is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, schools and has great access to 301, 75, 41, and the Selmon Expressway and Westfield mall. Easy access to downtown, MacDill AFB, and great beaches! You tube video and stage photos are of model unit. (Our unit has espresso cabinets, that is the only difference) Available to move-in September13th.

**Note** Photos and video are of the model home. Home is still under construction. Home is being pre-leased and will be available for move-in September 13th, 2019.

To see a video tour, please copy and paste the following link into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1559837?accessKey=5d3d

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

For additional questions please contact Tara with Rent Solutions 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5083689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 Grand Elm Drive have any available units?
7025 Grand Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7025 Grand Elm Drive have?
Some of 7025 Grand Elm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 Grand Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Grand Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Grand Elm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 Grand Elm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7025 Grand Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7025 Grand Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 7025 Grand Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 Grand Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Grand Elm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7025 Grand Elm Drive has a pool.
Does 7025 Grand Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 7025 Grand Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Grand Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7025 Grand Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 Grand Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7025 Grand Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 Bedroom ApartmentsProgress Village Apartments with Balconies
Progress Village Apartments with ParkingProgress Village Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Progress Village Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FL
Hernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa