Progress Village, FL
7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE

7023 Timberside Place · No Longer Available
Location

7023 Timberside Place, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths townhome for rent. Open concept layout with living & dining room and pass-through kitchen with breakfast bar is perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous Kitchen with Beautiful Upgraded Expresso Cabinets! The split floor plan allows for a beautiful master retreat including a walk-in closet & luxurious bathroom. Includes a full-size washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Private Lanai, Community pool and cabana. Located conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, movie theatres, and easy access to I-75. Some pictures are of the furnishefd model home. This home is move in ready and available for occupancy as of Nov 16. Minutes from the Selmon Expressway, I-75, Westfield Brandon Mall, Starbucks, and Publix. Easy to show. Call today for an exclusive tour! Security Deposit $1300. Credit, Employment and Background Check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE have any available units?
7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE have?
Some of 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE offer parking?
No, 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE has a pool.
Does 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
