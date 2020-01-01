7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths townhome for rent. Open concept layout with living & dining room and pass-through kitchen with breakfast bar is perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous Kitchen with Beautiful Upgraded Expresso Cabinets! The split floor plan allows for a beautiful master retreat including a walk-in closet & luxurious bathroom. Includes a full-size washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Private Lanai, Community pool and cabana. Located conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, movie theatres, and easy access to I-75. Some pictures are of the furnishefd model home. This home is move in ready and available for occupancy as of Nov 16. Minutes from the Selmon Expressway, I-75, Westfield Brandon Mall, Starbucks, and Publix. Easy to show. Call today for an exclusive tour! Security Deposit $1300. Credit, Employment and Background Check.