7023 TIMBERSIDE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Beautiful 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths townhome for rent. Open concept layout with living & dining room and pass-through kitchen with breakfast bar is perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous Kitchen with Beautiful Upgraded Expresso Cabinets! The split floor plan allows for a beautiful master retreat including a walk-in closet & luxurious bathroom. Includes a full-size washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Private Lanai, Community pool and cabana. Located conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, movie theatres, and easy access to I-75. Some pictures are of the furnishefd model home. This home is move in ready and available for occupancy as of Nov 16. Minutes from the Selmon Expressway, I-75, Westfield Brandon Mall, Starbucks, and Publix. Easy to show. Call today for an exclusive tour! Security Deposit $1300. Credit, Employment and Background Check.