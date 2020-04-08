All apartments in Progress Village
7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE

7017 Forest Mere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7017 Forest Mere Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
This Taylor Morrison home contains 2,051 square feet of living space featuring three bedrooms, 2 baths plus a bonus room and 2 car garage, located in Summerwood of Oak Creek. This home contains many upgrades including a gourmet kitchen with 42” cabinets, Corian counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom suite has a new spa bathroom remodel with double sinks and an oversized garden tub. A huge family room for entertaining and a large lanai to enjoy the backyard. The Summerwood of Oak Creek community features basketball courts, a dog park, soccer field, picnic area and a playground. Centrally located near I-75 and I-4 make for an easy commute to shopping, area beaches and downtown Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE have any available units?
7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE have?
Some of 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

