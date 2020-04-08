7017 FOREST MERE DRIVE

Amenities

This Taylor Morrison home contains 2,051 square feet of living space featuring three bedrooms, 2 baths plus a bonus room and 2 car garage, located in Summerwood of Oak Creek. This home contains many upgrades including a gourmet kitchen with 42” cabinets, Corian counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom suite has a new spa bathroom remodel with double sinks and an oversized garden tub. A huge family room for entertaining and a large lanai to enjoy the backyard. The Summerwood of Oak Creek community features basketball courts, a dog park, soccer field, picnic area and a playground. Centrally located near I-75 and I-4 make for an easy commute to shopping, area beaches and downtown Tampa.