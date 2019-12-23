6810 Holly Heath Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Pond Views located in the Oak Creek Community of Riverview!! Mature landscaping greets you from the driveway to your front door! Gorgeous neutral paint throughout that offers a variety of brand-new tile flooring for easy and maintenance free cleaning. The main living area is open and with a magnificent flow between your kitchen, dining and living room areas. Half bathroom is available for guests. Kitchen has a complete stainless-steel appliance package to include cooktop stove, overhead microwave, side by side refrigerator as well as a dishwasher. Beautiful oak cabinets with black granite counters to prepare feasts! Additional storage available in the kitchen pantry. All new bamboo flooring on the second floor! Master bedroom is massive and can accommodate a king bedroom suite with ease, and a lovely walk in closet! Dual vanities with standalone shower. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a full hallway bathroom. Inside Utility Area with Front Load Washer and dryer. Stroll out to your covered lanai that overlooks the serenity of the pond, the back porch is large and currently accommodates a table of 8 with ease!! This monthly rental includes pool, basic cable,internet, water & trash. Enjoy the wildlife from the porch or take stroll in the community to check out the pool area. Easy commute to Hwy 301, Hwy 41 and the interstate as well as many chain and local restaurants to satiate any appetite! Available Now.