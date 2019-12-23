All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

6810 Holly Heath Dr

6810 Holly Heath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6810 Holly Heath Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Pond Views located in the Oak Creek Community of Riverview!! Mature landscaping greets you from the driveway to your front door! Gorgeous neutral paint throughout that offers a variety of brand-new tile flooring for easy and maintenance free cleaning. The main living area is open and with a magnificent flow between your kitchen, dining and living room areas. Half bathroom is available for guests. Kitchen has a complete stainless-steel appliance package to include cooktop stove, overhead microwave, side by side refrigerator as well as a dishwasher. Beautiful oak cabinets with black granite counters to prepare feasts! Additional storage available in the kitchen pantry. All new bamboo flooring on the second floor! Master bedroom is massive and can accommodate a king bedroom suite with ease, and a lovely walk in closet! Dual vanities with standalone shower. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a full hallway bathroom. Inside Utility Area with Front Load Washer and dryer. Stroll out to your covered lanai that overlooks the serenity of the pond, the back porch is large and currently accommodates a table of 8 with ease!! This monthly rental includes pool, basic cable,internet, water & trash. Enjoy the wildlife from the porch or take stroll in the community to check out the pool area. Easy commute to Hwy 301, Hwy 41 and the interstate as well as many chain and local restaurants to satiate any appetite! Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 Holly Heath Dr have any available units?
6810 Holly Heath Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 6810 Holly Heath Dr have?
Some of 6810 Holly Heath Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 Holly Heath Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6810 Holly Heath Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 Holly Heath Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6810 Holly Heath Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 6810 Holly Heath Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6810 Holly Heath Dr offers parking.
Does 6810 Holly Heath Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6810 Holly Heath Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 Holly Heath Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6810 Holly Heath Dr has a pool.
Does 6810 Holly Heath Dr have accessible units?
No, 6810 Holly Heath Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 Holly Heath Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 Holly Heath Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6810 Holly Heath Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6810 Holly Heath Dr has units with air conditioning.

