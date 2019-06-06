All apartments in Progress Village
6801 Breezy palm Dr
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

6801 Breezy palm Dr

6801 Breezy Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Progress Village
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

6801 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
6801 Breezy palm Dr Available 07/08/19 Two Bedroom Condo with Garage! - This 2 bedroom two bath condo in the Gated Community of Eagle Palm is located close to I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway for easy commutes to Tampa! Upon entering on the first floor, their is a door to garage and stairs to main living area. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer included! Rent includes water and garbage. (Strict parking policy, if you have more than two vehicles this will not work for you.) Please call agent amy Soto direct at 813-433-6556 or email amysoto@remax.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4933557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Breezy palm Dr have any available units?
6801 Breezy palm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 6801 Breezy palm Dr have?
Some of 6801 Breezy palm Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Breezy palm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Breezy palm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Breezy palm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6801 Breezy palm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 6801 Breezy palm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6801 Breezy palm Dr offers parking.
Does 6801 Breezy palm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 Breezy palm Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Breezy palm Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6801 Breezy palm Dr has a pool.
Does 6801 Breezy palm Dr have accessible units?
No, 6801 Breezy palm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Breezy palm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 Breezy palm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 Breezy palm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6801 Breezy palm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
