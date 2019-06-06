Amenities

6801 Breezy palm Dr Available 07/08/19 Two Bedroom Condo with Garage! - This 2 bedroom two bath condo in the Gated Community of Eagle Palm is located close to I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway for easy commutes to Tampa! Upon entering on the first floor, their is a door to garage and stairs to main living area. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer included! Rent includes water and garbage. (Strict parking policy, if you have more than two vehicles this will not work for you.) Please call agent amy Soto direct at 813-433-6556 or email amysoto@remax.net



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4933557)