6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful & Spacious town-home in desirable Eagle Palm Subdivision. This is a gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 2 car garage. Kitchen offers dark wood cabinets staggered with crown molding, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and its open to the large great room that combines dining and living rook for making this space perfect for entertaining. The master suite is very spacious, master bath with dual sinks and walk in shower with decorative, beautiful tile. Blinds on all windows for your privacy. This beautiful town-home is located in a Gated Community offering a pool for those hot summers. Excellent location, close to I-75, Leroy Selmon Expressway, Hwy 301, Brandon, Westfield Mall, easy commute to downtown Tampa and MacDill A.F.B. Washer/dryer is included in the house. Rent includes water, sewer and grounds maintenance!! Hurry up, this is a place that you can call home!!