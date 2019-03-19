All apartments in Progress Village
6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE

6778 Breezy Palm Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6778 Breezy Palm Dr, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful & Spacious town-home in desirable Eagle Palm Subdivision. This is a gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 2 car garage. Kitchen offers dark wood cabinets staggered with crown molding, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and its open to the large great room that combines dining and living rook for making this space perfect for entertaining. The master suite is very spacious, master bath with dual sinks and walk in shower with decorative, beautiful tile. Blinds on all windows for your privacy. This beautiful town-home is located in a Gated Community offering a pool for those hot summers. Excellent location, close to I-75, Leroy Selmon Expressway, Hwy 301, Brandon, Westfield Mall, easy commute to downtown Tampa and MacDill A.F.B. Washer/dryer is included in the house. Rent includes water, sewer and grounds maintenance!! Hurry up, this is a place that you can call home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have any available units?
6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6778 BREEZY PALM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
