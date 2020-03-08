6717 BREEZY PALM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Townhome! Spacious great room and open kitchen. Rental applications are processed on a first come first serve basis - No Pets - Income Requirement: 3 times the monthly rent. Minimum Credit Score: 650. Water included in the rent. Total Application Fee: $75 per adult (non-refundable, HOA fee included). Once the initial application is approved, tenant must apply (no cost) and get final approval from the Eagle Palm HOA. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, I75, Leroy Selmon Expressway, Hwy 301 & Hwy 60 for easy commute to Brandon, Westfield Mall, downtown Tampa and MacDill A.F.B. – Ready to move-in.