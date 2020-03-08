All apartments in Progress Village
6717 BREEZY PALM DRIVE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 2:25 PM

6717 BREEZY PALM DRIVE

6717 Breezy Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6717 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Townhome! Spacious great room and open kitchen. Rental applications are processed on a first come first serve basis - No Pets - Income Requirement: 3 times the monthly rent. Minimum Credit Score: 650. Water included in the rent. Total Application Fee: $75 per adult (non-refundable, HOA fee included). Once the initial application is approved, tenant must apply (no cost) and get final approval from the Eagle Palm HOA. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, I75, Leroy Selmon Expressway, Hwy 301 & Hwy 60 for easy commute to Brandon, Westfield Mall, downtown Tampa and MacDill A.F.B. – Ready to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

