Progress Village, FL
6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:57 PM

6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE

6712 Breezy Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Progress Village
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

6712 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE FOR FAST MOVE IN LOOKING TO RENT A TOWNHOUSE THAT FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME? Complete with your own private 2 car GARAGE, PRIVATE END UNIT ENTRANCE, DOWNSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM, serene VIEW, and OPEN FLOOR PLAN, you'll love calling this home! Enter into your home with natural light streaming through the upstairs and downstairs. Plenty of windows, which give this home a bright open feel. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage, this townhome is waiting for YOU to come check it out. There is a large family room overlooking the dining room for easy entertainment. Enjoy entertaining and cooking in your kitchen for friends and family as it opens up into an oversized combination GREAT ROOM with a kitchen bar, and WALK IN KITCHEN PANTRY! Fresh Florida breezes flood the downstairs from ampleand bright sliding doors! Upstairs you will find two SPACIOUS bedrooms and your Owner's Suite with ensuite bath, oversized closet, and double sink vanity!. This maintenance free community allows for easy living so you can spend your time relaxing at the community pool lying under the Florida sun. This home is conveniently located in Riverview just minutes from Restaurants, Shopping centers, a beautiful new outdoor Shopping Mall, new schools, hospitals and the Brandon Mall. Schedule your showing soon...Don't let this FANTASTIC Rental Opportunity to own slip through your fingers. 6712 Breezy Palm dr, RIverview, FL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have any available units?
6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

