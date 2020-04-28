6712 BREEZY PALM DRIVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR FAST MOVE IN LOOKING TO RENT A TOWNHOUSE THAT FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME? Complete with your own private 2 car GARAGE, PRIVATE END UNIT ENTRANCE, DOWNSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM, serene VIEW, and OPEN FLOOR PLAN, you'll love calling this home! Enter into your home with natural light streaming through the upstairs and downstairs. Plenty of windows, which give this home a bright open feel. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage, this townhome is waiting for YOU to come check it out. There is a large family room overlooking the dining room for easy entertainment. Enjoy entertaining and cooking in your kitchen for friends and family as it opens up into an oversized combination GREAT ROOM with a kitchen bar, and WALK IN KITCHEN PANTRY! Fresh Florida breezes flood the downstairs from ampleand bright sliding doors! Upstairs you will find two SPACIOUS bedrooms and your Owner's Suite with ensuite bath, oversized closet, and double sink vanity!. This maintenance free community allows for easy living so you can spend your time relaxing at the community pool lying under the Florida sun. This home is conveniently located in Riverview just minutes from Restaurants, Shopping centers, a beautiful new outdoor Shopping Mall, new schools, hospitals and the Brandon Mall. Schedule your showing soon...Don't let this FANTASTIC Rental Opportunity to own slip through your fingers. 6712 Breezy Palm dr, RIverview, FL