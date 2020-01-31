6428 YELLOW BUCKEYE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This 3 bedroom, 2 baths, + den Centex home located in the gated community of Magnolia Park is pristine and ready to move in! Large living areas, tasteful finishes, and a backyard pond view make for the perfect family home. Enter the home and notice the large neutral-shade ceramic tile in all the living areas providing durability and easy clean-up. The cook of the family will love the kitchen! Beautiful upgrades include staggered espresso cabinets, custom glass tile backsplash, neutral granite counters, and a large prep island. The dining area has a tray ceiling and a modern-looking fan.



The large family room has sliders that open up to the covered paved lanai a perfect spot for BBQ and tranquil nights overlooking the pond.



The generously sized master suite has views of the pond, walk-in closet, and an en-suite bath. The master bath features a large walk-in shower, dual sink vanity with granite counters, and espresso cabinets.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided by the HOA saving you time and money.