6105 Magnolia Park Blvd

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in 2nd 1/2 on 2nd month. Beautiful Magnolia Park 3 bedroom 2 bath den home. Neutral colors through out fully appointed kitchen with espresso cabinets stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with sliders leading to an open patio with pond view. Master has walk in closet double sinks granite counter tops. Spacious living room and den light and bright through out. open Layout. Maintenance-free Living Lifestyle!Magnolia Park is located in Riverview, just east of Tampa, on the edge of Brandon. Enjoy family-friendly recreation in the community green spaces, three community pools, basketball court, multiple playgrounds, and a splash pad. Walk and bike on the running paths and community trails with the abundance of small lakes and ponds. The commute to Tampa and surrounding area is very easy, in less than 5 minutes, you can hop on the I-75 or Selmon Express way for easy access to Tampa international Airport, Mac Dill AFB and minutes from downtown Tampa.