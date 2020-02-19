4809 South 87th Street

Amenities
Just reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move right into this 3BR 1BA home and enjoy every comfort! The kitchen has newer appliances and features include a fenced backyard, wood laminate, and bedroom carpeting. There's nothing to do except unpack! Hurry this won't last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: Progress Village
High school: Spoto High School
Middle school: Giunta Middle School
Elementary school: Ippolito Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.