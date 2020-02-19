All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 4809 South 87th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
4809 South 87th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:15 PM

4809 South 87th Street

4809 South 87th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4809 South 87th Street, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Just reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move right into this 3BR 1BA home and enjoy every comfort! The kitchen has newer appliances and features include a fenced backyard, wood laminate, and bedroom carpeting. There's nothing to do except unpack! Hurry this won't last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Progress Village

High school: Spoto High School

Middle school: Giunta Middle School

Elementary school: Ippolito Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 South 87th Street have any available units?
4809 South 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
Is 4809 South 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4809 South 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 South 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4809 South 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 4809 South 87th Street offer parking?
No, 4809 South 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4809 South 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 South 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 South 87th Street have a pool?
No, 4809 South 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4809 South 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 4809 South 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 South 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4809 South 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4809 South 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4809 South 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 Bedroom ApartmentsProgress Village Apartments with Balconies
Progress Village Apartments with ParkingProgress Village Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Progress Village Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FL
Hernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa