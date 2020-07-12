Apartment List
/
FL
/
port st john
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:42 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Port St. John, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port St. John apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
224 Fecco Street
224 Fecco Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Updated home with three bedrooms and two baths. Features, living room, dining room & family room with updated kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans, crown molding, large yard, screened patio and garage.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Port St. John
6018 Apple Avenue
6018 Apple Avenue, Port St. John, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Nice area! Converted garage attached to Owner's residence. Fully furnished one bed, one bath converted garage is completely private with separate entrance and parking space, and outdoor patio. King size bed, full kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Delespine Garden
1177 La Fair Street
1177 La Fair St, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1258 sqft
Beautifully Refinished 3 bedroom split plan home with newly remodeled large master bedroom & private bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Port St. John
6780 Sandhill Drive
6780 Sandhill Drive, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
Check out this lovely rental home on a wooded lot. Enjoy the large screened porch and make relaxing in your backyard easy. Home is located on a quiet street.

1 of 14

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Port St. John
4269 Piedras Street
4269 Piedras Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1375 sqft
NO smoking. First, last and security required for move in unless credit score is 700 or above. $75 lease preparation fee. $75 application fee per adult applicant. Completely remodeled home in 2016. Move in condition.

1 of 17

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Port St. John
4295 Kings Highway
4295 Kings Highway, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2020 sqft
This beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Huge open floor plan, full living and dining room, indoor laundry and over sized 2 car garage will fit all your need. Large shed outback and fenced in yard.

1 of 14

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
Port St. John
4980 Carter Street
4980 Carter Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Port St. John

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5317 Yarber Avenue
5317 Yarber Avenue, Sharpes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
576 sqft
Very cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath home! Newly updated! Home sits on 1/3 acre of land! Lawn service is included.
Results within 5 miles of Port St. John

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
239 Lake Shore Drive
239 Lake Shore Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1878 sqft
Spacious living area, screened porch and 2 car garage. Located in a quiet neighborhood with no through traffic, convenient to KSC and A rated schools.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Cathedral Villas
2500 Saint Pauls Drive
2500 Saint Andrews Dr, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1165 sqft
Available March 21. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Electric and water included. 11 miles to KSC, easy access to Orlando, Beaches via S.R. 50 (Cheney Hwy), I 95, and U.S. 1.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Cocoa North
3741 S Sherwood Circle
3741 South Sherwood Circle, Cocoa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Here's the 4th bedroom you've been searching for! Tile floors in kitchen and living areas, Carpet in all 4 bedrooms! Great open floorplan, fenced yard and screened patio. Owner will consider ONE small pet 20 lbs. or less (no ''danger breeds'').

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
River Heights
112 Highview Drive
112 Highview Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1945 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in the River Heights community along Indian River Drive! This home has been completely remodeled, including a new roof in 2017, hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
The Oaktrails at Meadowridge
5589 River Oaks Drive
5589 River Oaks Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1814 sqft
Terrific rental located near the aerospace hub of Titusville outside Space Coast Commerce Park. right off Grissom Pkwy in Meadowridge. 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan with large kitchen. Fully fenced yard. Ready for move in!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sisson Meadows
335 Breakaway Trail
335 Breakaway Trail, Titusville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2743 sqft
Peace & tranquility await! Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the highly sought after Sisson Meadows neighborhood. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, stainless appliances & pantry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Williams Point Estates
420 Cougar Street
420 Cougar St, Sharpes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
BRAND NEW...never lived in 3/2/2 car garage home in amenity rich Panther Ridge community. Close to 95, beach, Cape Canaveral, 35 minutes from Orlando airport. Good nice private backyard, eat in kitchen, smart home and security system.

1 of 12

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
4646 Janet Road
4646 Janet Road, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
QUIET COUNTRY SETTING ON OVER ONE ACRE LOT, WELL MAINTAINED HOME FEATURES TWO LARGE SCREEN PORCHES ON NORTH AND SOUTH SIDES OF HOUSE, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDES - OPEN PARKING ONLY - GARAGE IS NOT PART OF RENTAL AND USED BY OWNER,
Results within 10 miles of Port St. John

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Barony Estates
270 Eyre Avenue
270 Eyre Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1396 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - CENTRAL MERRITT ISLAND - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1 Car Garage, Rear SCREENED PORCH and Enclosed & FENCED BACK YARD.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Park One
3660 Hickory Park Drive
3660 Hickory Park Drive, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2020 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with FENCED BACKYARD on over 1/3 Acre Lot - Located in one of the nicest neighborhoods in Titusville! Featuring an OPEN FLOOR PLAN including a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining, LARGE Family Room

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Canaveral
1707 Shore Drive
1707 Shore Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1711 sqft
Available July 1. Stunning 3 bed / 2 bath, waterfront pool home at over 1700 sqft on .23 acre. Screened pool, patio and porch and completely fenced-in back yard. Rent includes pool and lawn maintenance.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Atkinsons
138 Atkinson Street
138 Atkinson Street, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neat and clean home in small community park. 2 bedroom 1 bath manufactured home on quiet corner. This home features new plank laminate flooring throughout entire home. Kitchen features new tile backsplash and open to living area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
La Cita
1209 Country Club Drive
1209 Country Club Drive, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
935 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished unit located in desired LaCita Country Club. Unit has a screened in porch with a view of the golf course. Some utilities are included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Adamson Creek
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Myrtle Park
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice two bedroom condo. HOA rules say one pet under 24 pounds.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port St. John, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port St. John apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Port St. John 2 BedroomsPort St. John 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort St. John 3 BedroomsPort St. John Apartments with Balcony
Port St. John Apartments with GaragePort St. John Apartments with ParkingPort St. John Apartments with Pool
Port St. John Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort St. John Furnished ApartmentsPort St. John Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FL
Bay Hill, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology