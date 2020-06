4931 SE Anchor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

THIS SEVEN BEDROOM, SEVEN BATHROOM FORMER licensed ALF, Drug and Alcohol treatment Facility. 7 suites each equipped with private bath (1 handicap accessible and 1 master suite) on .34 of an acre in the Port Salerno re-development area.HAS IT ALL....LUSH LANDSCAPING ,CUSTOM GOLDFISH POND AND WATER FEATURES,GATED PARKING AND MUCH MORE...THIS PROPERTY HAS BEES APPROVED FOR ASSISTED OR INDEPENDENT LIVING AND HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO MEET ALL STATE REQUIREMENTS...COMMERCIAL SPRINKLER SYSTEM.DOUBLE OF ALL APPLIANCES,HARD WIRED GENERATOR AND SECURITY CAMERAS THROUGHOUT...THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD FURNISHED AS SEEN WITH HIGH END FURNISHINGS AND ART WORK!!!!