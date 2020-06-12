/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:59 PM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Richey, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5687 MERCADO DRIVE
5687 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
Under Construction. Under Construction. SPECIAL: 1/2 Month Free & No Application Fees!!! Be the first to rent a newly constructed 3 level townhome designed for entertaining and living.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7653 Pier Road
7653 Pier Road, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
3/2 Pier Road - Property Id: 256277 Nice clean and new interior paints, flooring, cabinets, sink, fridge, range, vanities, and medicine cabinets. House is on a double lots. House have brand new roof and low e windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5645 mercado Drive
5645 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - 1/2 Month Free!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8645 Castillian Way
8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5648 Marbella Drive
5648 Marabell Drive, Port Richey, FL
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8638 CANDIDA LANE
8638 Candida Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1742 sqft
NO APPLICATION FEE AND FIRST MONTH RENT INCENTIVE ONE MONTH FREE RENT ( for limited time ). Pool Opening Summer 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.
Results within 1 mile of Port Richey
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
5418 Palmetto Rd
5418 Palmetto Road, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom in NPR, UPDATED with W/D Connections - Property Id: 128982 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home that will be ready 6/15/20 Updated with new flooring, roofing and MORE Call Peter today to learn more about the property
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6436 TRALEE AVE
6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Woodridge Estates
1 Unit Available
7309 Ashmore Drive
7309 Ashmore Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1268 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6318 Aberdeen Avenue
6318 Aberdeen Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1458 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6402 Bandura Avenue
6402 Bandura Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1506 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6936 GRAND BOULEVARD
6936 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1878 sqft
Check out these views! Sunsets for days. Location! Location! Location!!!!!! If you can live and vacation in paradise, why wouldn't you??? Wake up and enjoy your morning coffee with views of the Cotee River.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6325 Missouri Ave
6325 Missouri Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1447 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey - Location Location Location! Parking is not a problem. Don't miss out on this awesome single family house with tons of character.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
7315 Bimini Drive
7315 Bimini Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home. The house has tile flooring throughout. Has a 3rd room in back.... Centrally located and easy access to all major roads and highways. Property is near CR-54 and US-19.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ridge Crest Gardens
1 Unit Available
8653 Spanish Moss dr
8653 Spanish Moss Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
Rare 4 Bedroom in Port Richey - This Home Features Four Bedrooms a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Timber Woods
1 Unit Available
7026 Oelsner St
7026 Oelsner Street, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1800 sqft
3/2 townhome with Garage and bonus storage/workshop - 3 bedroom two bath duplex west of US 19 can possibly be used as a 4th bedroom, close to everything! Upon entering this home you are welcomed by a living room and a stairway to the bottom floor
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
Custom Commerce Center
1 Unit Available
8651 Candida Ln
8651 Candida Ln, New Port Richey East, FL
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Results within 5 miles of Port Richey
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8031 Lotus Drive
8031 Lotus Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4653 Darlington Road
4653 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1292 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now**** Updated 3BR 2BA Holiday home features ceramic tile flooring, an open floor plan and a converted third bedroom. Enjoy an easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater and Suncoast Parkway. Deposit determined by credit score.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Oaks Hills
1 Unit Available
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5028 Farnsworth Lane
5028 Farnsworth Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1654 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Place at River Ridge
1 Unit Available
7837 Prospect Hill Circle
7837 Prospect Hill Circle, River Ridge, FL
Spacious Updated 5 Bed/4 Bath 2 Story Home in the Gated Community of Windsor Place at River Ridge! - This home offers 5 large bedrooms, 4 full baths and a 2-car garage with an extra storage area.
