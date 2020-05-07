4550 BAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER SEASONAL ONLY. 3 month minimum. ALREADY BOOKED FOR NOV 1, 20-APR 30, 21. Winter Tenant says they can be flexible on arrival date if summer Tenant needs a few days in November. Turnkey furnished waterfront condo. Very clean with AMAZING views of the Gulf of Mexico. Rent includes everything except electric (water/sewer, trash, basic cable and wi-fi). One assigned carport and guest parking. Community offers Pool, Beach, Tennis, Putting Green, Horseshoes, Fishing pier, boat ramp and waterfront boardwalk. Close to waterfront dining, cruise boat, waterfront activities, historic downtown New Port Richey, Simms Park with concerts and festivals, dining, medical and shopping. Only 60 min from Tampa airport, cruise port and nightlife. 60 min to Clearwater Beach. 45 min to Honeymoon Island and Caladisi Island. Approx 25 min to the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. NO SMOKING, NO PETS and NOT age restricted. Call today to reserve your dates!!!