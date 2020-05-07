All apartments in Port Richey
4550 BAY BOULEVARD

4550 Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4550 Bay Boulevard, Port Richey, FL 34668
Sand Pebble Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER SEASONAL ONLY. 3 month minimum. ALREADY BOOKED FOR NOV 1, 20-APR 30, 21. Winter Tenant says they can be flexible on arrival date if summer Tenant needs a few days in November. Turnkey furnished waterfront condo. Very clean with AMAZING views of the Gulf of Mexico. Rent includes everything except electric (water/sewer, trash, basic cable and wi-fi). One assigned carport and guest parking. Community offers Pool, Beach, Tennis, Putting Green, Horseshoes, Fishing pier, boat ramp and waterfront boardwalk. Close to waterfront dining, cruise boat, waterfront activities, historic downtown New Port Richey, Simms Park with concerts and festivals, dining, medical and shopping. Only 60 min from Tampa airport, cruise port and nightlife. 60 min to Clearwater Beach. 45 min to Honeymoon Island and Caladisi Island. Approx 25 min to the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. NO SMOKING, NO PETS and NOT age restricted. Call today to reserve your dates!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 BAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4550 BAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 4550 BAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4550 BAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 BAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4550 BAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 BAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4550 BAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 4550 BAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4550 BAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4550 BAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4550 BAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 BAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4550 BAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4550 BAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4550 BAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 BAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4550 BAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4550 BAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4550 BAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
