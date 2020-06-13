Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL

Finding an apartment in Port Charlotte that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
44 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 21
1 Unit Available
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
18231 Regan Avenue Available 06/15/20 3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21307-3 Gertrude Ave.
21307 Gertrude Ave, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
- (RLNE3872872)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 2
1 Unit Available
145 Concord Dr N.E.
145 Concord Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1424 sqft
Water Front Home - RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON - 3 MONTH MINIMUM! Lovely home located on a saltwater canal with an amazing view of intersecting waterways! Features include three bedrooms with split bedroom floor plan, two baths and all tile throughout

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE Rented Jan, Feb and March 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Section 79
1 Unit Available
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 5
1 Unit Available
401 Skylark Lane SW
401 Skylark Lane Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1095 sqft
401 Skylark Lane NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 - Annual Unfurnished rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with carport is located in the heart of Port Charlotte with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 25
1 Unit Available
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 10
1 Unit Available
355 Spring Lake Blvd
355 Spring Lake Boulevard Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1306 sqft
- (RLNE5821176)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 23
1 Unit Available
708 Bayard St
708 Bayard Street Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bedrooms
Ask
single family home- Murdock - Property Id: 288741 Possible Lease option ( rent to own after 2 years) single family home in safe and convenient area in Murdock. 2 (but could be 3 bedroom) Large back yard. Lots of storage and ready to move in.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 6
1 Unit Available
160 Godfrey Drive NE
160 Godfrey Avenue Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Delightfully Furnished Canal Home! - charming 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gulf access home with a Light and Breezy coastal feel. Sit n the large lanai and enjoy the view! Bring your fishing pole, Kayak or Canoe.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Section 27
1 Unit Available
1362 Fireside St
1362 Fireside Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath 1,584 Sq Ft, Single Family home in a great neighborhood. Rent: $1,250.00 / month To move in we require one month security deposit + first and last month rent $3,750.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Section 26
1 Unit Available
20185 Dante Ave.
20185 Dante Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2427 sqft
SPACIOUS- 4 BEDROOMS- CENTRAL LOCATION - * 4-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH * OVER 2400 SQ FT * CENTRAL LOCATION * FRESH PAINT INSIDE * NEW CARPET IN 3 BEDROOMS * FENCED IN BACKYARD * TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING ANNUAL RENTAL. Available now.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 8
1 Unit Available
1160 BARBOUR AVENUE
1160 Barbour Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1559 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 - NOVEMBER 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house will exceed your every expectation! Newer kitchen with granite counter tops, bathrooms, floorings and comfortable décor.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 27
1 Unit Available
21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE
21527 Fairway Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Annual furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom rental property. This newly remodeled house is equip with a fenced in yard for a dog, heated pool and stainless steel appliances. Located in Port Charlotte close to US 41, shopping, i75 and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 37
1 Unit Available
4381 MEAGER CIRCLE
4381 Meager Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1462 sqft
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1st. 2021 TO MARCH 31st. 2021 Vacation Home in Port Charlotte, FL centrally located to every possible restaurant and lots of shopping centers and near the Harbor.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Section 44
1 Unit Available
17072 Ohara Dr
17072 Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2091 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2BA Waterfront with Boat Dock in Port Charlotte Pool Service available for annual lease.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Section 45
1 Unit Available
21034 Ionia Avenue - 1
21034 Ionia Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
848 sqft
Nice 2/1 House available 12/1 Qualifications: * Proof of income for 4 weeks. * We require you make at least three times the amount of rent. * Copies of ID's * Credit, Criminal and Eviction searches are pulled.
Results within 1 mile of Port Charlotte

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13282 SW Pembroke Circle
13282 Pembroke Circle Southwest, DeSoto County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
Community on the Charlotte County line, close to shopping - This home is a 3/2/2 with a den, located in the deed restricted community of Lake Pembroke. Large open kitchen with dining area. Carpet and linoleum flooring. Screened lanai.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
4525 Church Street
4525 Church Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! This charming "Old Florida" style 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1-car garage has been completely remodeled to include new paint on the interior/exterior, new flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen with new appliances,

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
17381 Dudley Avenue
17381 Dudley Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1460 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Port Charlotte. The home features a creative floor plan with with upper and lower living areas. In the second floor is a large, screened lanai that is perfect for relaxing.
Results within 5 miles of Port Charlotte
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Lakeside Plantation
38 Units Available
Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way, North Port, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1160 sqft
Lakes at North Port welcomes you to our community of luxury apartments in North Port, Florida. At Lakes at North Port, our goal is to provide an atmosphere that residents are proud to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2780 West Price Boulevard
2780 West Price Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1194 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Port Charlotte, FL

Finding an apartment in Port Charlotte that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

