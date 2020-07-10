103 Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL with washer-dryer

/
Verified
1 of 26

$
24 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,044
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified
1 of 41

5 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.


1 Unit Available
1515 FORREST NELSON BOULEVARD
1515 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
899 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium located in the 55 plus gated community of Oak Forrest. Condo features tile in all rooms except the bedrooms, screened lanai. Conveniently located withing minutes of shopping,.


1 Unit Available
Section 50
45 TOMPKINS STREET
45 Tompkins Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1273 sqft
WOW! Is what you will say when you see this beautiful BRAND NEW built home. Be the first to live in this beautiful home. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths...This home boasts high ceilings and a spacious floor plan. Schedule your private tour today!


1 Unit Available
2395 HARBOR BOULEVARD
2395 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1044 sqft
Newly Remodeled furnished seasonal rental in very friendly 55+ community. Second floor condo unit with elevator. Enjoy the community clubhouse and heated pool. All utilities are included. *4 Month Minimum*


1 Unit Available
Section 79
5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE
5087 Silver Bell Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2697 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. THREE MONTH MINIMUM. Beautiful sailboat waterfront home with heated pool and spa. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage with almost 2700 sq. ft. under air.


Contact for Availability
Section 2
177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW
177 Carlisle Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful waterfront home! 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage with a split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen has a breakfast bar with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The living room extends out to the family room at the rear of the house.


1 Unit Available
Section 44
17072 Ohara Dr
17072 Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2091 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2BA Waterfront with Boat Dock in Port Charlotte Pool Service available for annual lease.


1 Unit Available
Section 43
130 CREEK DRIVE SE
130 Creek Drive Southeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2705 sqft
WOW! Welcome home to the lap of luxury! This 2700 sqft home has everything you need to enjoy some R&R time. Large open areas perfect for entertainment, all the way back to the heated pool. Use of the dock is included in this extravagent get away.


1 Unit Available
Section 23
2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE
2781 Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1124 sqft
Fully furnished and ready for occupancy. Charming Canal front home with carport. Huge back yard. Sit in the shade of the enormous oak tree or down by the water on the dock. 2 Bedrooms, full bath, fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances.


1 Unit Available
Section 37
18608 ALPHONSE CIRCLE
18608 Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1441 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED POOL HOME ON THE WATER. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath pool home with 1 Car Garage. Bright and airy floor plan with tile and bamboo flooring throughout home. Kitchen has all the essentials and a pass through window to lanai.


1 Unit Available
Section 15
23404 PEACHLAND BOULEVARD
23404 Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2023 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage furnished home is spacious with cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan! The home is close to shopping centers as well as the highway giving you ample day trip opportunities! Enjoy the day poolside


1 Unit Available
Section 51
1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD
1588 Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1228 sqft
OFF SEASON RATES - $1600 - 12 % Tourist Tax will apply - BEAUTIFUL, 2 BEDROOM + FLORIDA ROOM HOME WITH FANTASTIC, PANORAMIC VIEWS OF INTERSECTING CANALS! You’ll love the light and bright feel of this attractive home with an abundance of natural


1 Unit Available
Section 96
473 RICOLD TERRACE
473 Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1044 sqft
***AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON***Cute 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage home with community pool . Features include a large eat in kitchen, livng room three bedroom and screen lanai off master bedroom. Close to Shopping , restaurants and more.


1 Unit Available
Section 79
19179 AVIATION COURT E
19179 Aviation Court, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, waterfront home is PARADISE found! Heated, saltwater pool with spacious, screened lanai overlooks private dock with 6,000 boat lift and the privacy of mangroves across from you.


1 Unit Available
Section 79
18069 OHARA DRIVE
18069 Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1320 sqft
Paradise awaits you! Updated and tastefully appointed sailboat waterfront pool home with direct boat access to Charlotte Harbor and then on to the Gulf of Mexico has everything needed for the boating enthusiast including 50 foot dock with water and


1 Unit Available
Section 13
22530 RYE AVENUE
22530 Rye Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1106 sqft
***AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON***Cute 3 bed 2 bath home in Port Charlotte open floor plan, large kitchen, screen lanai and master suite with bath. Close to shopping, restuarants and more. Minutes to down town Punta Gorda


1 Unit Available
Section 36
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.


1 Unit Available
Section 8
3349 ROCK CREEK DRIVE
3349 Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL. Three bedroom two bath WATERFRONT home in Port Charlotte. Turnkey furnished cleaned and ready for your arrival. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room great for entertaining.


1 Unit Available
21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD
21405 Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 (One) bedroom condo located in the Promenades East Condo Association – 5th. Floor with Elevator for convenience.


1 Unit Available
Section 23
1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW
1011 Tropical Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1558 sqft
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Single Family Home. Fully Furnished and all the conforts of home away from Home.


1 Unit Available
Section 40
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat


1 Unit Available
Section 37
18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE
18371 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1336 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Beautiful and spacious Heated Pool Home in Port Charlotte located on Edgewater Drive: Two (2) Master bedroom style home with Three (3) Baths, two (2) car garage, and Solar Heated Pool.


1 Unit Available
Section 37
4381 MEAGER CIRCLE
4381 Meager Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1462 sqft
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1st. 2021 TO MARCH 31st. 2021 Vacation Home in Port Charlotte, FL centrally located to every possible restaurant and lots of shopping centers and near the Harbor.
