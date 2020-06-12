/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
61 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ponce Inlet, FL
1 Unit Available
4454 S Atlantic Avenue
4454 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1148 sqft
Gorgeous updated ocean view condo, with 1 car garage. Lots of closets for storage, Kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, granite, and tiled backsplash. All bathrooms have also been totally remodeled and updated.
1 Unit Available
4641 S Atlantic Avenue
4641 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1383 sqft
Can be shown after 5/20/20....FURNISHED DIRECT OCEANFRONT 2/2 CONDO . 1 year lease minimum. Cable and water included. FPL paid by tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Ponce Inlet
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1182 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Port Orange Gateway Center
59 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
2 Units Available
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.
Waters Edge
227 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite
1 Unit Available
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
1 Unit Available
134 Turnbull Villas Cir
134 Turnbull Villas Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1066 sqft
One story villa with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 1 car garage located at Turnbull Bay Estates golf community. Great open floor plan featuring tile floors and upgraded light fixtures.
1 Unit Available
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
Beautiful, furnished, 2 bedroom plus den in Ocean Villas with nice ocean views. Come to Florida ,the warm, humid sunshine State.
Norwood
1 Unit Available
5104 S Ridgewood Avenue
5104 Ridgewood Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1223 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home can be used as a singe family, commercial property or both. Downstairs is a spacious one bedroom apartment. It may also be used as an office space.
1 Unit Available
2250 S Palmetto Avenue
2250 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
Just renovated townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Colonial Townhomes. Large beautiful pool at your back yard. Washer and dryer in unit. Patio area at the back. Plenty of closet and storage space.
1 Unit Available
428 Banana Cay Drive
428 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
922 sqft
Nice second floor unit available for rent in South Daytona. Bristol Bay is a well-maintained community with an inground pool, new children's playground area and plenty of parking.
Countryside
1 Unit Available
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach
1 Unit Available
417 Banana Cay Drive
417 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
922 sqft
Lovely GROUND floor affordable 2 bed 2 bath unit located in Bristol Bay. Washer and Dryer are inside the unit and the kitchen has nice appliances. Window treatment included. Nice screened patio.
1 Unit Available
2967 S Atlantic Avenue
2967 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1540 sqft
Awesome newly remodeled modern-style ocean an river view condo. View of the water from every window. Premium south exposure.A place to relax and enjoy life.Indoor and outdoor pool, controlled-entry building in the heart of daytona Beach Shores.
1 Unit Available
3743 S Atlantic Avenue
3743 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Large First floor Direct Oceanfront condo with Huge Patio. Amenities include Oceanfront Pool, Exercise Room, and Hot tub. Rental is 1 year minimum lease. Rent includes Water & Basic Cable***All Measuremets Approx
1 Unit Available
2080 Oak Meadow Circle
2080 Oak Meadow Circle, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1321 sqft
1 Year lease. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with large eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances, nice size nice size bedroom lead to the balcony, lots of closet and storage room.
1 Unit Available
3747 S Atlantic Avenue
3747 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1031 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED rental sits right on the beach. Beautiful beach condo is ready for you to take a vacation. The condo has everything you will need, Wifi and Cable are included, eater is included and Power up to $50.00. Call to set an appointment!
1 Unit Available
803 Banbury Drive
803 Banbury Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1706 sqft
HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Must See this immaculate unit! Clean and ready for occupancy! Brand new flooring in living room, dining room, master bedroom and loft! Mainland New Smyrna Beach, 2BR 2.
1 Unit Available
451 Bouchelle Dr #301
451 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1128 sqft
BOUCHELLE ISLAND - 2BR 2BA FURNISHED CONDO - AVAIL JUNE 1st 2020 - WELCOME TO THE SEA BREEZE AT BOUCHELLE ISLAND! Available NOW , come spend your summer here! This is a 3 month minimum rental period per the HOA.
1 Unit Available
456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203
456 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
RIVERFRONT BOUCHELLE FOR RENT! - Move right into this lovely, 2/2 Bouchelle condo. Breathtaking riverfront views! Large screened balcony overlooking the intracoastal waterway! Over 1,000 sqft of living space. Fully equipped kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808
2937 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1580 sqft
luxury living Direct Ocean Front Luxury Condo with PANORAMIC VIEWS from the 18th floor. Snow Birds Dream Vacation!!! Available January 2, 2020 through July 2 at $3,600/mo 1,561 square feet of luxury Small dog under 20 lbs.
