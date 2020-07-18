All apartments in Polk County
910 Charo Parkway. BP313
910 Charo Parkway. BP313

910 Charo Pkwy · (407) 506-6572
Location

910 Charo Pkwy, Polk County, FL 33897
Highlands Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 910 Charo Parkway Unit 313 - 910CP313 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
910 Charo Parkway Unit 313 - 910CP313 Available 09/05/20 2 Bed Fully Furnished Condo in Davenport - **Community**
Mediterranean accented architecture
Elevators in ALL buildings
Spacious Club House
Game Room
Business Center
Two Resort - Style Pools
Children's Water playground at the Main Pool/Clubhouse
Short walk to Dining, Grocery, and Shopping
Fitness Center
Outdoor Kitchen/BBQ Grills
Lush Tropical Landscaping
**Kitchen**
Granite Counter-tops
Porcelain Tile Back splash
Black on Black Appliances
Side-by-Side Refrigerator,Microwave,Dishwasher, Stove/Oven
Raised Breakfast Bar
Stainless Steel Bar (double Bowl)
Pantry
16" Porcelain Tile
Full-Size Stack able Washer/Dryer
**Residence**
16"Porcelain Tile throughout Entry,Kitchen,Dining,Living and Baths
Textured Interior Walls and Ceiling
Rounded Sheetrock Corners
Private patio/Balconies
Walk-in Closets
Linen Closets
Built-in Shelves (dining area)
Pass-Through Views
Fully Furnished(in some cases) Two Designer Packages to choose Form
Crown Molding (in Kitchen, Living and Dining)
**Bath**
Granite Vanity Counter-tops in all baths
Wood Grain Cabinets
16" Porcelain Tile
Garden Tub in Master Bath
Separate Shower in master bath
Double Vanity in Master bath

(RLNE1969790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 have any available units?
910 Charo Parkway. BP313 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 have?
Some of 910 Charo Parkway. BP313's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 currently offering any rent specials?
910 Charo Parkway. BP313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 pet-friendly?
No, 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 offer parking?
No, 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 does not offer parking.
Does 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 have a pool?
Yes, 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 has a pool.
Does 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 have accessible units?
No, 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Charo Parkway. BP313 does not have units with air conditioning.
