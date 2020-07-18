910 Charo Parkway. BP313

Amenities
910 Charo Parkway Unit 313 - 910CP313 Available 09/05/20 2 Bed Fully Furnished Condo in Davenport - **Community**
Mediterranean accented architecture
Elevators in ALL buildings
Spacious Club House
Game Room
Business Center
Two Resort - Style Pools
Children's Water playground at the Main Pool/Clubhouse
Short walk to Dining, Grocery, and Shopping
Fitness Center
Outdoor Kitchen/BBQ Grills
Lush Tropical Landscaping
**Kitchen**
Granite Counter-tops
Porcelain Tile Back splash
Black on Black Appliances
Side-by-Side Refrigerator,Microwave,Dishwasher, Stove/Oven
Raised Breakfast Bar
Stainless Steel Bar (double Bowl)
Pantry
16" Porcelain Tile
Full-Size Stack able Washer/Dryer
**Residence**
16"Porcelain Tile throughout Entry,Kitchen,Dining,Living and Baths
Textured Interior Walls and Ceiling
Rounded Sheetrock Corners
Private patio/Balconies
Walk-in Closets
Linen Closets
Built-in Shelves (dining area)
Pass-Through Views
Fully Furnished(in some cases) Two Designer Packages to choose Form
Crown Molding (in Kitchen, Living and Dining)
**Bath**
Granite Vanity Counter-tops in all baths
Wood Grain Cabinets
16" Porcelain Tile
Garden Tub in Master Bath
Separate Shower in master bath
Double Vanity in Master bath
(RLNE1969790)