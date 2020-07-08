All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 662 VITORIA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
662 VITORIA ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

662 VITORIA ROAD

662 Vitoria Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

662 Vitoria Road, Polk County, FL 33837

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. 1 level SFH Located in Aldea Reserve off of Ronald Reagan and 547 in Davenport. This home has 1695 sq ft in living space, a 2 car garage and much more. Minutes from 1-4 and Champions Gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 VITORIA ROAD have any available units?
662 VITORIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 662 VITORIA ROAD have?
Some of 662 VITORIA ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 VITORIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
662 VITORIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 VITORIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 662 VITORIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 662 VITORIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 662 VITORIA ROAD offers parking.
Does 662 VITORIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 VITORIA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 VITORIA ROAD have a pool?
No, 662 VITORIA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 662 VITORIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 662 VITORIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 662 VITORIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 VITORIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 662 VITORIA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 662 VITORIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida