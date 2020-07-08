662 VITORIA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. 1 level SFH Located in Aldea Reserve off of Ronald Reagan and 547 in Davenport. This home has 1695 sq ft in living space, a 2 car garage and much more. Minutes from 1-4 and Champions Gate.