4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. 1 level SFH Located in Aldea Reserve off of Ronald Reagan and 547 in Davenport. This home has 1695 sq ft in living space, a 2 car garage and much more. Minutes from 1-4 and Champions Gate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 662 VITORIA ROAD have any available units?
662 VITORIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 662 VITORIA ROAD have?
Some of 662 VITORIA ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 VITORIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
662 VITORIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.