Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

5255 WILDWOOD WAY

5255 Wildwood Way · (321) 234-1744
Location

5255 Wildwood Way, Polk County, FL 33837
Oakmont

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2836 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Brand new VACATION HOME with private pool featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 1 half bath, is the perfect blend of size and function. This house offers a spacious dining room and a family room. Outside you find the HEATED POOL and SPA. MASTER SUITE with full bath DOWNSTAIRS. On the second floor, you find a lovely BONUS ROOM, ideal for fun activities or family movie/game night, and 4 guest bedrooms with 3 full baths. House is located near the fabulous Solterra clubhouse water park and lazy river.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 WILDWOOD WAY have any available units?
5255 WILDWOOD WAY has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5255 WILDWOOD WAY have?
Some of 5255 WILDWOOD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 WILDWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5255 WILDWOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 WILDWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5255 WILDWOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 5255 WILDWOOD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5255 WILDWOOD WAY offers parking.
Does 5255 WILDWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5255 WILDWOOD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 WILDWOOD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5255 WILDWOOD WAY has a pool.
Does 5255 WILDWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 5255 WILDWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 WILDWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5255 WILDWOOD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5255 WILDWOOD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5255 WILDWOOD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
