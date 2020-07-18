5255 WILDWOOD WAY

Amenities
Brand new VACATION HOME with private pool featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 1 half bath, is the perfect blend of size and function. This house offers a spacious dining room and a family room. Outside you find the HEATED POOL and SPA. MASTER SUITE with full bath DOWNSTAIRS. On the second floor, you find a lovely BONUS ROOM, ideal for fun activities or family movie/game night, and 4 guest bedrooms with 3 full baths. House is located near the fabulous Solterra clubhouse water park and lazy river.