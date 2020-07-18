All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE

1723 Lakeside Avenue · (407) 917-7596
Location

1723 Lakeside Avenue, Polk County, FL 33837
Providence

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2973 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Now available!! Spacious and grand LAKE FRONT townhome in the guard gated golf community of Providence. Enjoy this custom built townhome both inside and out. The large kitchen was made for entertaining with a built in oven, island, and granite countertops overlooking the living area with views of the water. Enjoy the outdoors with the oversized paver lanai overlooking the lake. Featuring brand new stylish engineered wood flooring throughout, this property has left no stone unturned. This home boasts cathedral ceilings in the main master bedroom and a giant custom window overlooking the lake and a large custom walk in closet. Additionally the home offers two more master suites both with walk in closets and attached bathrooms. New windows will keep the home functioning very eco friendly and fresh paint throughout. The home has a large two car garage with two garage doors for easy accessibility. The property is situated walking distance of the exclusive lakeside pool and Providence offers two more pools at the main clubhouse in addition to a new 2800 square foot gym, tennis courts, and playground. This is a low maintenance home for the occupant- grounds care is included and the sprinkler system water is from the HOA. Enjoy Florida life living in this custom and upgraded spacious Florida home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE have?
Some of 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
