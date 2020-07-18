1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Now available!! Spacious and grand LAKE FRONT townhome in the guard gated golf community of Providence. Enjoy this custom built townhome both inside and out. The large kitchen was made for entertaining with a built in oven, island, and granite countertops overlooking the living area with views of the water. Enjoy the outdoors with the oversized paver lanai overlooking the lake. Featuring brand new stylish engineered wood flooring throughout, this property has left no stone unturned. This home boasts cathedral ceilings in the main master bedroom and a giant custom window overlooking the lake and a large custom walk in closet. Additionally the home offers two more master suites both with walk in closets and attached bathrooms. New windows will keep the home functioning very eco friendly and fresh paint throughout. The home has a large two car garage with two garage doors for easy accessibility. The property is situated walking distance of the exclusive lakeside pool and Providence offers two more pools at the main clubhouse in addition to a new 2800 square foot gym, tennis courts, and playground. This is a low maintenance home for the occupant- grounds care is included and the sprinkler system water is from the HOA. Enjoy Florida life living in this custom and upgraded spacious Florida home!