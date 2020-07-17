All apartments in Plant City
Last updated June 22 2020 at 7:43 PM

3702 Reynolds Street

3702 West Reynolds Street · (813) 412-6658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3702 West Reynolds Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
PLANT CITY POOL HOME AVAILABLE MID JULY Conveniently located just south of I92 and I4 stands the really cute POOL home featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Enter into a wide-open floor plan with living room/dining room/kitchen flowing right into one another with an easy-care tile floor as its anchor. The kitchen has all the updates everyone requests including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful rich walnut cabinets. All three bedrooms are nicely sized and both bathrooms are remodeled with great cabinetry and custom-like tiling. The biggest highlight is the large backyard complete with an over-sized patio, pool, and green space. Perfect for relaxing and entertaining friends and family. Contact us right away for additional information.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 Reynolds Street have any available units?
3702 Reynolds Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3702 Reynolds Street have?
Some of 3702 Reynolds Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 Reynolds Street currently offering any rent specials?
3702 Reynolds Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 Reynolds Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3702 Reynolds Street is pet friendly.
Does 3702 Reynolds Street offer parking?
No, 3702 Reynolds Street does not offer parking.
Does 3702 Reynolds Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 Reynolds Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 Reynolds Street have a pool?
Yes, 3702 Reynolds Street has a pool.
Does 3702 Reynolds Street have accessible units?
No, 3702 Reynolds Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 Reynolds Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3702 Reynolds Street does not have units with dishwashers.
