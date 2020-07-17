3702 Reynolds Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

PLANT CITY POOL HOME AVAILABLE MID JULY Conveniently located just south of I92 and I4 stands the really cute POOL home featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Enter into a wide-open floor plan with living room/dining room/kitchen flowing right into one another with an easy-care tile floor as its anchor. The kitchen has all the updates everyone requests including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful rich walnut cabinets. All three bedrooms are nicely sized and both bathrooms are remodeled with great cabinetry and custom-like tiling. The biggest highlight is the large backyard complete with an over-sized patio, pool, and green space. Perfect for relaxing and entertaining friends and family. Contact us right away for additional information.



